Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $108.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

