Royal Bank of Canada Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKN. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $17.31 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

