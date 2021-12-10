Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,342 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stepan were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average is $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

