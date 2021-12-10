Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 71.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 230,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $5,414,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $5.16 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

