Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector peform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.92.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.43. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$27.99 and a 1-year high of C$41.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

