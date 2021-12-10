Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,712. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.