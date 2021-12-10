Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner Sells 15,534 Shares

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ROVR opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

