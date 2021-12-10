Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.18.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.86. 1,541,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

