Rosenblatt Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $750.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.46.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $583.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.22 and its 200 day moving average is $500.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

