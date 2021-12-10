Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Root by 99.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after buying an additional 2,614,547 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Root by 139.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROOT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,098. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -1.17. Root has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

