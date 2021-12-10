Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 443 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 443 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 376.38.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

