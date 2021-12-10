Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Up 7.9%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 71,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 949,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $742.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

