Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 13,604 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,781 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 361.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 48,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,860,486. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

