Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $677.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,930. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $683.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $638.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

