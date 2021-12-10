Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.26

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 482844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.
RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.
About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
