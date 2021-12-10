Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.26

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 482844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Roche by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roche by 11.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after buying an additional 1,030,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth about $250,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

