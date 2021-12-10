Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up to $22.73

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $23.52. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 63,375 shares trading hands.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

