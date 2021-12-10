Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOOD. Citigroup cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

