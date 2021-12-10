Robert W. Baird Lowers Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.71.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

