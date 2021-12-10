Robert Telesmanic Sells 210 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) CAO Robert Telesmanic sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $17,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CTSH opened at $80.99 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

