Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

