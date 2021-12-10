Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323,887 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WestRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,405,000 after purchasing an additional 264,941 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

