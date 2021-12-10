Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $62.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

