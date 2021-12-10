Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $229,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

