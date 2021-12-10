Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,028.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,056.67 ($67.06).

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($74.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.57) to GBX 5,200 ($68.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($66.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($69.22) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,817.50 ($63.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,686.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,366.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.74) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($91.18). The company has a market cap of £78.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($67.03), for a total value of £252.75 ($335.17). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($25,322.50). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 over the last ninety days.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.