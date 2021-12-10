Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 6,000 ($79.57).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($74.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($64.71) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,987.69 ($66.14).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,775 ($63.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £77.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,686.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,366.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($91.18).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($67.03), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($335.17). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($63.78) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($25,322.50). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

