Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Shares of REPX opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

