Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RIGL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.80 million, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

