Reviewing Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) & Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical $10.83 billion 0.23 $93.47 million $4.59 5.05 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical 3.95% 10.86% 7.15% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products. The Synthetic Fibers segment produces polyesters, acrylic fibers, and carbon fibers that are primarily used in the textile and apparel industries. The Resins and Plastics segment produces polyester chips that are used to produce polyester fibers, coating, and containers; polyethylene resins and plastics, which are used to produce insulated cables and mulching films, as well as molded products, such as housewares and toys; and polypropylene resins that are used for films and sheets, as well as molded products, such as housewares, toys, consumer electronics, and automobile parts; and PVA granules. The Intermediate Petrochemicals segment produces p-xylene, benzene, and ethylene oxide, which are used as raw materials in the production of other petrochemicals, resins, plastics, and synthetic fibers. The Petroleum Products segment operates crude oil refinery facilities used to produce refined gasoline, fuel, diesel oil, heavy oil, and liquefied petroleum gas. The Trading of Petrochemical Products segment is involved in the import and export of petrochemical products. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co. Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

