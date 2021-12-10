Reviewing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kidoz and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kidoz presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 306.19%. Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.16%. Given Kidoz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10% Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 9.50 $100,000.00 $0.01 51.75 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than Reservoir Media.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Kidoz on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

