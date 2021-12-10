Resolute Forest Products Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,776 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 135% compared to the average daily volume of 1,180 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.