ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA raised ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.13.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $264.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.70 and a 200-day moving average of $258.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.