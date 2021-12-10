Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Third Coast Bancshares Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

