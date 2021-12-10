Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 414 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. State Street Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

