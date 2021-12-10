Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 90 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Clorox by 21.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 10.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.