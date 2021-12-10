Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,670 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,670 ($35.41) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

REL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.15) to GBX 2,540 ($33.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.83) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.31) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,359.27 ($31.29).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,397 ($31.79) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,276.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,119.54. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The company has a market cap of £46.38 billion and a PE ratio of 34.67.

In related news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($29.20) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($467,205.94).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

