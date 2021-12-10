Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $283,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

REGN opened at $665.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $608.81 and its 200-day moving average is $597.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.16, for a total value of $6,289,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,556.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,429,947. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

