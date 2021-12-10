Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Anthony Ray Kappus Sells 896 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 730,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,026. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

