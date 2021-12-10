Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $52.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

Several analysts have commented on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

