Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

12/7/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.50.

12/3/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.75 to $13.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

11/30/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

11/25/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

11/23/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

11/17/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

11/8/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $58.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/22/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

10/20/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $64.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust Inc alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.