Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Market Capitalization Tops $8.46 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $18,195.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.00339525 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010613 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001025 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $707.48 or 0.01473100 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

