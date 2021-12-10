Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to Repurchase $6.00 billion in Stock

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.16. 4,112,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

