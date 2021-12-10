Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Board of Directors Declares Share Buyback Program

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,565. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

