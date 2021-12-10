Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,924.07

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,924.07 ($25.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.89). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,916 ($25.41), with a volume of 18,216 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($33.15) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($28.78) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rathbone Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.81).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,949.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,924.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Dharmash Mistry acquired 2,500 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($64,414.53). Also, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.17) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($31,461.34). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,760.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

