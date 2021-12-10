Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of METC stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $520.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.