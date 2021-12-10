Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 4,360,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Radius Health by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Radius Health by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 66,548 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

