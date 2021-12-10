Qubitica (QBIT) Price Reaches $11.94

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00345299 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010028 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $677.79 or 0.01412061 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

