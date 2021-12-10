Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,094.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

