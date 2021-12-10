Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Thor Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

THO opened at $102.66 on Friday. Thor Industries has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.