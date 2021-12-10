Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Thor Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

