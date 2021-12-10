Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 in the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.